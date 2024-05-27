And the winner is...

The residents of the national capital voted on Saturday to elect their representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. The verdict will be out on June 4. But the nearly three-month-old poll battle, which, according to political experts, turned in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the arrest of AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, changed its course following the Supreme Court’s grant of his interim bail.

The two-way battle between the AAP-Congress alliance and BJP saw many twists and turns. This week, this newspaper goes deeper to understand what has transpired in the past months, be it the campaign, the allegations, the counter-allegations, the prime poll battles, and most importantly, the public opinion.

SEATS

Delhi houses seven of the 543 parliamentary seats. Although the number seven may not seem very significant in totality, it is significant in terms of importance. Several high-profile names, such as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former deputy PM L K Advani, ex-Delhi CM Sushma Swaraj, veteran late actor Rajesh Khanna, and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, have contended from Delhi over the years. In the past three elections, Delhi residents have voted overwhelmingly for the single party taking all seven seats.

Interestingly, the winners occupied the treasury bench as the party they contested formed the government.

2024 ELECTIONS

In Delhi, the campaign began two months ago with the announcement of polls and parties fielding their candidates. While the BJP and AAP announced their candidates early, the Congress remained in the doldrums for a long time. After much deliberation at the higher levels, it announced its three candidates for Chandni Chowk, North East, and North West Delhi.