Delhi fire tragedy: Hospital had no emergency exits, working fire extinguishers, finds NCPCR

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Absence of emergency exits, non-functional fire extinguishers, and lack of operational fire alarms and water sprinkler systems were the finding of the NCPCR team which visited the Vivek Vihar hospital where six babies died in a fire on Sunday.

The commission noted that the lapses constituted a grave contravention of the National Building Code of India, 2016, and guidelines from the National Disaster Management Authority.

On Sunday, six newborn died after a massive fire broke out at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar.

The fire broke in the Baby Care New Born Hospital at around 11.30 pm on Saturday and soon spread to two other adjacent buildings.

The NCPCR team, led by member Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal, visited the site on Sunday to assess the situation.

The team met with various officials, including Dr Vandana Bagga from the Director General of Health Services, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Shahdara, Dr Ramji Bharadwaj from East Delhi Advance NICU, and a six-member forensic team from GTB Hospital, led by Dr Mahesh Chand Meena.

Initial reports indicated that 13 newborns were rescued from the fire and transferred to East Delhi Advance NICU for treatment.

Six of these infants were declared brought dead, and another, who was placed on a ventilator, did not survive.

The bodies have since been moved to GTB Hospital for post mortem.