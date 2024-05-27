Delhi infant deaths: Health minister, L-G Saxena order probe, promise action

NEW DELHI: Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj ordered the Principle Secretary (Health) and the Chief Secretary to ensure speedy enquiry into the tragic death of seven infants in the Vivek Vihar neonatal facility.

In a communication to the top officials, Bharadwaj ordered speedy inquiry and sought the names and designations of officers or private individuals responsible for the “negligence”.

Ordering speedy release of compensation to the families of the victims and the injured, Bharadwaj also directed to expedite the arrests of those running the facility.

Besdies, the minister also issued directions to ensure free treatment of the rescued infants in the best hospitals under the city government’s Farishtey scheme.

Earlier, Bharadwaj took to X, saying he has asked the health secretary to update him about the situation and ensured that the strictest punishment would be given to those found negligent. “I will do my best to ensure the culprits are not spared. A complete investigation will be done”, he said.

Meanwhile, L-G VK Saxena directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to “institute an inquiry” into the east Delhi children’s hospital blaze that left seven newborns dead.

“Have asked the chief secretary to institute an inquiry into the tragic incidents of fire in children’s hospital in Delhi. Also instructed CP (commissioner of police) to ensure all that is needful,” Saxena said in a post on X. “My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families.”

Govt orders inquiry

The government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire tragedy. Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar directed the DM (Shahdara) to inquire into the incident. “To fix the responsibility on the persons responsible... suggest measures to prevent recurrence,” it said, asking the report to be submitted “expeditiously”