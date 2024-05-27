Swati Maliwal assault case: Court rejects Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar's bail plea

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday denied bail to Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accused of assaulting AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s official residence and is under judicial custody.

Kumar was arrested last week on charges including assault, criminal intimidation, destruction of evidence and outraging a woman’s modesty and was remanded in judicial custody until Tuesday.

Senior Advocate N Hariharan, representing Kumar, argued that Maliwal trespassed on the Chief Minister’s property during the incident. “Can someone enter anyone’s residence like this? This is the CM’s house,” he stated, noting that Maliwal forced her way in after being asked to wait outside.

Kumar’s counsel highlighted the delay in filing the complaint by the Maliwal. “She was earlier the DCW chief… she was well aware of her rights. If her rights were violated, then she should have made the complaint immediately,” the counselor stated arguing that the sections in the FIR are unjustified. “Even if we believe what Swati is saying, the sections in the FIR don’t stand. There was no intent to disrobe her,” he stated, adding that most of the charges are bailable.

He alleged that Maliwal’s allegations were “pre-meditated” to damage Kumar’s reputation as she could not meet the CM.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Srivastava argued that Kumar was the “trespasser”, as his role as the CM’s personal secretary had ended. “Kumar’s service as the CM’s personal secretary had been terminated. He had no right to be there,” Srivastava said. He asked why security did not contact the police if Maliwal was trespassing. “Rather, she was welcomed and made to sit in the waiting room,” he added.