As Delhi sizzles, consumer forum adjourns case due to lack of air conditioner

With temperature in the national capital hovering above 40 degrees Celsius this summer, sometimes climbing to 49 degrees, a consumer court found it difficult to conduct proceedings and recently adjourned a case to November.

The consumer court adjourned the case citing lack of air conditioner or cooler in the court room, Bar and Bench reported.

While adjourning the matter, a coram consisting of President Suresh Kumar Gupta and members Harshali Kaur and Ramesh Chand Yadav observed,

"There is neither Air Conditioner nor Cooler in the Court Room. Temperature is more than 40 Degree Celsius. There is too much heat in the Court room which led to sweating as such it is difficult to hear arguments," the order dated May 21 said.

Moreover, there is no water even to use the washroom, the consumer forum further said.

Under these conditions, it cannot hear the arguments of the parties, the forum said while adjourning the matter to November 21, Bar and Bench said.

It further directed to send a copy of the present order to the Secretary-Cum-Commissioner for information.