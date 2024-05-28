Atishi summoned by court in defamation case over 'poaching' remark

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has been summoned by a Delhi court regarding a defamation case filed against her by Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the media head of the Delhi BJP.

Atishi is required to appear before the court on June 29th, ANI news agency reported.

Kapoor, who dragged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also in the defamation case, had asserted that the allegations harmed both his and his party's image. Acknowledging the claims, the court identified Atishi as an accused.