Atishi summoned by court in defamation case over 'poaching' remark

The case revolves around the allegations by Delhi Minister Atishi that the BJP made efforts to bribe and lure legislators from the AAP.
Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi.
Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi.
Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has been summoned by a Delhi court regarding a defamation case filed against her by Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the media head of the Delhi BJP.

Atishi is required to appear before the court on June 29th, ANI news agency reported.

Kapoor, who dragged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also in the defamation case, had asserted that the allegations harmed both his and his party's image. Acknowledging the claims, the court identified Atishi as an accused.

Defamation case against Kejriwal, Atishi over MLA poaching allegations: BJP

In January 2024, Kejriwal alleged a poaching attempt by BJP in a bid to topple Delhi's elected government. Kejriwal said the saffron party contacted seven AAP MLAs, asking them to switch sides by offering Rs 25 crore each. Kejriwal said that the BJP told AAP MLAs that Kejriwal would be arrested soon.

Atishi claimed to have an audio clip of an ‘unknown’ BJP leader talking to an AAP MLA informing him about the “likely arrest of Kejriwal and the MLA-poaching plans.” The audio will be made public in a few days, she said. In the clip, the BJP leader is reportedly heard saying that Kejriwal is going to be arrested and that they would topple the AAP government after his arrest.

