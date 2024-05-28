Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound flight at Delhi airport turns out to be a hoax

"At around 5 am, an information was received regarding a paper found in the lavatory of an Indigo flight scheduled to depart for Varanasi, with the phrase 'bomb @5.30' written on it," a senior police officer said.

A thorough inspection was conducted, the officer said, adding, "No suspicious items were found. It was a hoax threat. Further investigation is underway."

The officials said the threat was found written on a piece of paper in a lavatory by the pilot when the Indigo 6E2211 flight was preparing to leave from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A security operation was launched after the pilot informed the control room, they added.

"All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

All passengers were safely evacuated via the emergency exits," the spokesperson added.