Delhi infant deaths: Hospital owner, duty doctor sent to three-day police custody

NEW DELHI: A city court on Monday remanded Dr Navin Khichi, owner of Baby Care New Born Child Hospital, where a fire broke out claiming seven newborns, to three-day police custody till May 30. Dr Akash, who was on duty during the incident late on Saturday night, was also sent to police custody.

Both Khichi and Akash were arrested on Sunday. According to a report submitted to the Delhi divisional commissioner, at the time of the fire, there were 12 babies in the hospital. The deceased included four boys and three girls, all aged 15 days, except for a 25-day-old baby boy.

DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary stated that the initial cause of the fire was believed to be a short circuit, though an investigation is in progress.

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy, with Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar directing the Shahdara district magistrate to investigate the case.

Chaudhary told this newspaper that they have obtained a three-day police custody of the alleged people to verify their degrees and the documents regarding the registration of the hospital.

“We need to investigate the incident thoroughly,” he added.