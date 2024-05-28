DJB increases daily water production

NEW DELHI: To meet the increasing demand for water during summer, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has ramped up its potable water production capabilities from 956 to 1,000 million Gallons per day (MGD).

Of these, 135 MGD is from tube wells or rainwater wells while remaining from Water Treatment Plants (WTPs).

According to the summer action plan released by the DJB on Friday, the water body has installed 5,726 tube wells across the city and are operational.

The DJB said it is closely monitoring the groundwater levels to prevent over-extraction and ensure sustainable usage.

“It has been ensured that all the pumps are in working condition. Intensive patrolling and repairs of leakages in the transmission and peripheral water was also ensured. There is a stock of machinery, generators, pumps, motors and other critical items at all water installations,” read the DJB’s plan.

Further, the power department has also been requested to ensure continuous power supply without any interruptions, particularly in the on-going summer months.

It has also set up mobile water testing labs that can quickly address any contamination issues reported.

The water tanker filling hydrants are currently operational at 190 locations, besides the DJB has strengthened the existing set up Water Emergency Control Rooms (WECRs) across all major zones in Delhi, it said.