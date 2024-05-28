Hades II: It takes time to kill time

In Hades II, you play as Melinoë, the fierce and immortal Princess of the Underworld. When she isn’t fighting in battles with the help of powerful Olympians, she is in her bedroom, talking to her pet frog and ghost roommate. But I don’t envy her. You see, the Greek god of Time, Chronos, holds her father Hades, captive in the depths of Tartarus.

And she has taken on the rather futile attempt of defeating Chronos. I do, however, help her prepare for the fight at night. I arm her with weapons and powerful arcana cards that boost her health and magical abilities. I then follow her as she enters the dark forests of ‘Erebus’—the first level in her journey to Tartarus.

Each clearing in this forest is a battle site. She encounters several beasts, defeats them to receive blessings. The blessings are varied and randomised—a helpful Olympian gives her a special power, or she discovers materials for potions, or she shops for upgrades in Charon’s wells. She moves ahead, crossing many such clearings, with upgrades along the way—before she reaches the first boss battle.

At any point, given her limited health, she might die. At least, in the way an immortal god can die—by respawning in her bedroom, unscathed. She must then restart the entire battle. Like the original Hades, Hades II is also a rogue-like game. Failing repeatedly is non-optional. Go down the forest, kill beasts, get loot, die. Use the loot to buy small permanent upgrades, and re enter the battlefield. You get a little bit further ahead every time.

It is immediately evident that Hades II is much bigger than the original game from 2018. For starters, the new game has about a dozen new Olympians that “bless” Melinoë. You might chance upon Hestia, whose best power is inflicting a lasting “scorch” on the attacked enemy. Or Narcissus, who showers you with precious metals.

He resides in perpetuity in ‘Oceanus’, deep down in the underworld. I think the symbolism here is that he enjoys his reflection so much, that he now lives in the water realm. Yes, I now know a lot more about relationships, lore, and powers in Greek mythology than I ever cared for.