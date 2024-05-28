Delhi

Swati Maliwal assault case: Court sends Kejriwal's aide to three-day police custody

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar being produced before Tis Hazari Court in the case of alleged assault on MP Swati Maliwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar being produced before Tis Hazari Court in the case of alleged assault on MP Swati Maliwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. PTI Photo
NEW DELHI: A court here on Tuesday granted three days to Delhi Police for custodial interrogation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal sent Kumar to police custody till May 31.

A detailed order from the court is awaited.

Delhi Police had sought five days' custody of the accused.

Kumar's counsel opposed the Delhi Police's plea for his custodial interrogation, claiming it had no evidence.

On Monday, Kumar's bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court, which said there appeared no "pre-meditation" by Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be "swiped away".

Kumar was arrested on May 18.

He was sent to police custody for five days on the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

Last Friday, he was sent to four days' judicial custody.

The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including for criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

