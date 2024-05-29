17 cars gutted in east Delhi, five shops damaged in Chandni Chowk blaze

NEW DELHI: Seventeen cars were gutted by fire that broke out at a civic authority-run parking lot in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on Wednesday, officials said.

No one got injured in the incident that was reported at 1.17 am. Nine fire tenders were pressed into service and they controlled the blaze in four hours, an official from Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The cars belonged to the locals who used to park their vehicles in the parking lot on rent basis, the official said, adding that 17 cars, including an SUV, were damaged in the fire.