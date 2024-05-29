Atishi says Haryana not releasing city’s share of water, may move SC

NEW DELHI: Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused Haryana of not releasing Delhi’s share of water since May 1 and said the government will be implementing a slew of measures including rationalising supply of water in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said many areas in Delhi are grappling with water shortage and appealed to people to use water judiciously. She also warned that if people do not heed this appeal, the government may have to impose challan for excess use of water in coming days.

She said that the Delhi government is constantly talking to Haryana about the issue and if it is not resolved in the next couple of days, it may approach the Supreme Court over the matter.

“Haryana has stopped release of Delhi’s share of water. The water level at Wazirabad was 674.5 feet on May 1. This is the average level that should be maintained. Last year in April, May, and June, the minimum level was maintained at 674.5 feet,” Atishi said.

Sharing data, the minister said that till May 8, the water level at Wazirabad came down to 672 feet and by May 20, it was at 671 feet and on Tuesday, it declined further to 669.8 feet.

“The borewells that were earlier working six to seven hours have been functional for 14 hours. We have also increased the number of water tankers. Starting today, we are reducing water supply in those areas where it is supplied twice a day to once a day. The rationalised water will be supplied to areas grappling with water crisis,” she added.

Atishi also appealed to people not to wash vehicles with water pipes. “We may have to issue challans for excess use of water if people do not heed to this public appeal. Misuse of water is highly irresponsible,” she said.