Delhi records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius, IMD issues red alert for Wednesday

NEW DELHI: Delhiites witnessed a scorching heatwave on Tuesday, May 28, as the maximum temperature in the national capital soared close to 50 degrees Celsius.

Two weather stations—Mungeshpur and Narela—observed the high temperature touching 49.9 degrees Celsius yesterday.

The manual observatories at Aya Nagar and Ridge near Delhi University surpassed their previous maximum temperature records, reaching 47.6 degrees Celsius and 47.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

The previous highest maximum logged at a Delhi station was 49.2°C at Mungeshpur on May 15, 2022, officials of the weather department said.

Cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) fared no better, with Faridabad recording a harrowing maximum of 48.4°C, followed by Noida at 47.3°C, Gurugram at 47°C, and Ghaziabad at 45.6°C.

"In all, heatwave or heatwave-like conditions were recorded across Delhi-NCR. IMD classifies it as a heatwave over any region when the maximum temperature is 4.5°C above normal and also above 40°C. It is a ‘severe heatwave’ when the maximum is 6.5°C or more above normal," reads the IMD statement.

According to IMD, the hot winds from Rajasthan compounded the blazing sun in Delhi, leading to very high temperatures, especially in the outskirts. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in Delhi for the next few days.

However as the weather office has also predicted light rain on Friday and partly cloudy sky the next day. From May 31 onwards, Delhi is likely to witness cloudy sky followed by thundershowers for approximately three days. Going by the IMD, the temperature may also fall to 43 degrees on June 1 and June 2.