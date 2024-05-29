‘Digital evidence’: Cops file supplementary chargesheet in Shraddha Walkar case

NEW DELHI: A supplementary charge sheet of around 3,000 pages was filed by the police in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case claiming of containing more digital and forensic evidence reports.

The 27-year-old Mumbai suburb woman Shraddha Walkar was allegedly strangled on May 18, 2023, chopped into several pieces, and disposed of at different locations of a forest area in south Delhi and also Gurugram in Haryana for several months allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who was arrested on November 12, six months after her death.

According to the police, this supplementary charge sheet contains evidence like the Google location history of the accused, which corroborates with his travel to the locations where he “dispatched the body parts.”

Aaftab has been charged under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The chargesheet was filed before metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla. Earlier, the police had filed a 6,629-page charge sheet against Aftab in February last year. According to the police, Aftab stated that he had been possessive in nature and used to have frequent fights with Shraddha.

As per the previous charge sheet, after “strangling” his live-in partner to death, the accused, Aaftab, bought the tools to chop off her body and kept the parts in polybags inside the refrigerator at his house.

The cops claim that they have all the relevant evidence regarding the case, which includes some bones of Shraddha that were recovered by the police and matched with her father, Vikas Walkar, through a DNA test.