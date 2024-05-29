Fire breaks out at eye hosp in Paschim Vihar, none hurt

NEW DELHI: Two days after a fire at an infant care centre in East Delhi claimed the lives of six newborns, a fire broke at a private eye hospital in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday.

However, no injuries were reported.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director, they received a call at 11:35 am about a fire at Eye Mantra Hospital. Six fire tenders were sent to the spot. “The fire was on the second floor in split AC, wall fixtures, and a Lasik laser machine,” said a DFS official.

The blaze was brought under control by 12:30 pm.

The official confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire.

However, officials said the fire was in a split air conditioner’s wall fixtures and a lasik laser machine. This latest fire incident comes just days after a devastating blaze at Baby Care New Born Hospital in Vivek Vihar, East Delhi, where six infants lost their lives.

On the same day, another fire in East Delhi claimed three lives and injured 11 others. On May 25, a massive fire erupted at a factory in the Mundka Industrial Area of outer Delhi. A male body was recovered from the debris of a building that caught fire in the early hours of May 20.

On the same day, a fire broke out at a garment showroom on Ajmal Khan Road in KarolBagh.

On May 14, a fire at the CR building resulted in the death of an office superintendent. The following day, the charred body of a labourer was found after a fire at a paper godown in Shakarpur.

Directions on fire safety to factories and shops

The government has directed factories, shops and construction sites to ensure all firefighting equipment is functional and there are no obstacles on staircases.

The circular issued asked all district in-charges to ensure that all establishments in their respective jurisdiction have fire-fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, sand buckets and fire alarms in working condition.