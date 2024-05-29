L-G Saxena orders ACB probe of nursing homes following children's hospital fire

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the deadly neonatal hospital fire, L-G VK Saxena on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive anti-corruption probe (ACB) into the registration and regulatory management of all private nursing homes in the city.

In his note to the chief secretary, the L-G said, “The recent fire incident at Baby Care Centre at Vivek Vihar, which left seven newly-born babies dead, has left everyone shocked and dismayed.”

Saxena added that it was “heart-rending” that parents belonging to lower income groups “were being duped” by this nursing home which was operating without a valid registration.

He said the incident, which claimed the lives of six newborns, has brought out the “sheer mismanagement, criminal neglect and connivance of officials of the health department” in granting and renewing registrations of nursing homes.

“It also puts a serious question mark on the ministerial responsibility, in a matter directly related to the health and lives of hapless residents of Delhi. To say the least, it is a sad reflection on the total absence of ministerial oversight in regulatory management of private health facilities in the city,” Saxena said.

Attacking the AAP government, he said, “Even after a tragedy of this magnitude, which should have stirred the conscience of political leadership, I am disappointed that the Chief Minister and Minister have paid only lip service and given sound bites, finding alibis and shirking responsibility. Administration cannot be run on social media or by brushing such serious matters under the carpet.”

Stating that he had taken a very stern view in the matter, Saxena said, “Though this is a transferred subject, in larger public interest, I am forced to step in, on account of the lack of seriousness on part of authorities entrusted with these responsibilities.”