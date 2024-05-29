NCRTC planting 25 lakh trees along RRTS corridor

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Tuesday said it is planting over 25 lakh trees along the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Sahibabad to Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut.

The initiative aims to contribute to a green and sustainable environment, aligning with global environmental protection goals.

Half of these saplings are being planted in the median under the viaduct along the 48-kilometre RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut, where more than 95 percent of the tree plantation works have been completed. The remaining half of the saplings have been planted in the RRTS Depot in Duhai, it said.

Plants planted in the median below the viaduct from Duhai to Shatabdi Nagar include Bougainvillea, Tecoma, Plumeria Alba, Allamanda, Mansoa, Jasmine, and Madhumalati. Known for their beautiful flowers, these plants will make the area along the RRTS corridor green and visually appealing. The colorful flowers will enhance the beauty and attractiveness of the entire area.

At the RRTS Depot in Duhai, about 70-75 types of plants have been planted, including Ficus compacta, Juniperus chinensis, Ficus panda ball, Triangular palm, Silver Yucca, Plumeria (Champa), Kentia palm, Terminalia metallica, Golden bamboo, and Dracaena. Other species include Victoria, Spider Lily, Lantana depressa, Neem, Gulmohar, Altamash, Kachnar, Ashoka, Kadam, Shisham, Silver Oak, Teak, Kaner, Tecoma, and Bougainvillea.

Designated teams have been deployed to care for and water these plants regularly. By planting these species under the corridor, the area now features attractive greenery, contributing to a pollution-free environment. From the conception to the implementation of the project, NCRTC has adopted environmentally friendly practices. From the pre-design stage, the organization has prioritized low carbon emissions at each construction phase.

This commitment to sustainable development is evident through various initiatives, including the use of fly ash bricks, effective disposal of construction and demolition waste, creation of well-ventilated and comfortable building interiors, energy-efficient design, implementation of rainwater harvesting systems, and extensive use of solar energy.