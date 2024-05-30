Delhi Heat action plan: Change shift of staff, no work in direct exposure to sun

NEW DELHI: The labour department of the Delhi government on Wednesday issued an advisory listing the various measures to be followed in view of the heat wave conditions prevailing in the national capital.

The circular asked establishments to change the shift of workers, ensure adequate clean drinking water availability at the workplace, availability of coolers or fans at the workplace and provide proper ventilation.

It also said that no worker should be allowed to work in direct exposure to sunlight and advised a change in the shift of work to avoid peak hours between 12 noon and 4 pm.

Sensitising the workers about precautions to be taken during the heatwave, including covering their heads, availability of emergency kits with ice packs, oral rehydration solution sachets and other items, were prescribed in the advisory.

“As part of the Heat Action Plan, the Director of Industrial Safety, Electrical Inspectorate, and all district in-charges in their respective jurisdictions should ensure that all establishments, factories, shops and construction sites should make the following arrangements and take precautions at the work place. They should ensure adequate clean drinking water availability at the work place, availability of cooler/fans, proper ventilation, fire-fighting equipments, water supply for firefighting, and a fire alarm in working condition; flammable items such as flammable chemicals, solvents, etc. should be kept in an isolated, cool place,” it added.

It added, “Stair cases should be free from any obstacle; workplace should be in hygienic condition and no worker should be allowed to work in direct exposure of sunlight.”

Steps taken so far

Earthen pots with drinking water at bus shelters

Water sprinklers installed at high-rise buildings

3-hour break for all labourers from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Fines will be imposed on anyone washing cars with pipes or with overflowing water tanks

Illegal water connections at construction sites and commercial establishments will be disconnected

When is relief expected?

The IMD suggests relief from the heat wave starting May 30. A fresh western disturbance is anticipated over parts of northwest India on Thursday, resulting in isolated rainfall over the region.

Gufran Beigh, founder and project director of SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), said, “After this temporary rain as predicted on the weekend, the heat wave is likely to persist for another week and then the temperature will depend on how the monsoon progresses.”