Delhi court issues notice to ED on Kejriwal's regular bail plea in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday issued notice to the ED on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking regular bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also directed the central probe agency to file its response to Kejriwal's plea by Saturday.

The judge also sought the ED's response on another plea of Kejriwal seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds in case the regular bail plea is not allowed.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal moved Delhi court seeking regular bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021–22.

Kejriwal is currently on interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court, until June 1. It had directed that Kejriwal surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll gets over.

The top court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to the chief minister, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam', to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

On Wednesday, the SC registry refused the urgent listing of the Delhi Chief Minister's plea seeking extension of his interim bail by seven days for undergoing certain medical tests.

The apex court registry refused to accept the application, saying since Kejriwal was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable.

Kejriwal had sought an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, in view of his "sudden and unexplained weight loss coupled with high ketone levels," which are indicative of kidney, serious cardiac ailments and even cancer.

The chief minister, in his fresh plea filed on May 26, had said he will surrender before jail authorities on June 9 instead of June 2, the scheduled date for his return to prison.