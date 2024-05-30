Woman drugged and raped by rickshaw driver in front of three-year-old son; accused arrested

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by a rickshaw driver in front of her three-year-old son in Delhi.

The accused identified as Mohd. Umer alias Ghochu, a rickshaw driver has been arrested.

Sharing details of the sensational case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said a PCR call was received on May 26 regarding robbery at Kotwali police station after which the police reached the crime spot where they found a woman in an injured condition, profusely bleeding, and her three-year-old son standing close to her.

"The 25-year-old victim woman was immediately shifted to a hospital where she was medically examined and her statement was recorded," the DCP said.

The woman told the cops that she had hired a rickshaw to the railway station and was supposed to board a train back to her hometown in Punjab.

"The rickshaw puller offered her drink that was drugged and took her to a secluded area wherein he forcefully sexually assaulted," the officer said.

As the woman objected to the act and tried to raise an alarm, the accused rickshaw puller hit her head with a brick lying nearby following which she again fell unconscious.

The woman upon regaining consciousness found that her mobile phone and cash around Rs 3,000 were also missing.