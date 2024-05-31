Amid flurry of fire accidents, MCD announces urgent steps for fire safety

NEW DELHI: In response to recent fire incidents across the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has announced an urgent set of preventive measures to enhance fire safety across its buildings. The measures will be implemented in hospitals, dispensaries, schools, community centers, parking facilities, zonal offices, and other buildings with large gatherings.

“All the concerned officials are directed to implement fire safety instructions which include inspection of fire fighting system, electrical load audit, installation of smoke detectors, fire alarms and automated water sprinklers,” a statement on Thursday said.

The key focus of the measures is ensuring functionality of fire-fighting systems, conducting regular maintenance, and installing essential fire safety equipments. Civic body officials have been directed to inspect fire extinguishers, hydrants, and alarms, ensuring they are accessible, operational, and up-to-date. Monthly checks of fire extinguishers and quarterly tests of fire alarms and hydrants have been mandated by the civic body to maintain readiness.

Additionally, bi-annual electrical load audits will be conducted to evaluate power consumption, particularly in high-demand areas such as ICUs. Safety protocols also include stringent no-smoking policies and heat source control in areas with oxygen tanks.