Amid flurry of fire accidents, MCD announces urgent steps for fire safety

NEW DELHI: In response to recent fire incidents across the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has announced an urgent set of preventive measures to enhance fire safety across its buildings. The measures will be implemented in hospitals, dispensaries, schools, community centers, parking facilities, zonal offices, and other buildings with large gatherings.
“All the concerned officials are directed to implement fire safety instructions which include inspection of fire fighting system, electrical load audit, installation of smoke detectors, fire alarms and automated water sprinklers,” a statement on Thursday said.
The key focus of the measures is ensuring functionality of fire-fighting systems, conducting regular maintenance, and installing essential fire safety equipments. Civic body officials have been directed to inspect fire extinguishers, hydrants, and alarms, ensuring they are accessible, operational, and up-to-date. Monthly checks of fire extinguishers and quarterly tests of fire alarms and hydrants have been mandated by the civic body to maintain readiness.
Additionally, bi-annual electrical load audits will be conducted to evaluate power consumption, particularly in high-demand areas such as ICUs. Safety protocols also include stringent no-smoking policies and heat source control in areas with oxygen tanks.
The MCD will ensure the installation of smoke detectors and fire alarms in all hospitals, including patient rooms, hallways, and common areas. Combustible materials in construction and furnishings will be audited and replaced with fire-resistant alternatives where necessary. Electrical ducts will be inspected to ensure they are sealed with fire-stop materials to prevent the spread of fire.
To prevent overloading power sources, power management systems will monitor electrical loads. Automatic sprinkler systems and accessible hose pipes will be installed in critical areas like ICUs and operation theatres, synchronised with fire alarm systems.
Compliance with the National Building Code 2016 will be regularly reviewed, ensuring proper ventilation, fire-resistant doors, and emergency lighting. The MCD will also renew the Fire Safety NOC annually, submitting up-to-date safety plans and records.
‘Make markets fire-ready’
The Chamber of Trade and Industry, in a meeting with the fire department, demanded the deployment of permanent fire tenders within Old Delhi markets to enhance fire safety in the city markets and industrial areas, the trader’s body stated.