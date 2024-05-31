Delhi govt to set up water war room, takes measures to tackle shortage

NEW DELHI: In the ensuing water crisis, amid heatwave conditions prevailing in the city, the Delhi government said on Thursday that a central control room will be established to monitor water supply across the national capital.

A central water tanker war room, to be headed by a senior IAS official and act as the central command station for water tanker movements, will be established by the Delhi Jal Board, where people can reach out by calling 1916 in case they require a water tanker. “Wherever there is a shortage of water, it will be sent accordingly,” water minister Atishi said.

The move comes after the government held an emergency meeting with top officials to chalk out measures to tackle the present water shortage in the city.

As per the measures implemented by the government, a ban will be imposed on the use of potable water to wash cars and at construction sites. Civic body teams will be on the ground to ensure compliance, and action will be taken against those flouting the directives.

Similarly, Delhi Pollution Control Committee teams will conduct checks at the vehicle service stations to check if potable water supply is being used for washing purposes. “From June 5, ADM and SDM-level officers will be deployed at the 11 water zones in Delhi. They will assess the situation at the water shortage hotspots and deploy water tankers accordingly,” the water minister said.

The government has also formed teams to operate round-the-clock to address complaints related to borewells. “There will be 200 enforcement teams under an IAS officer to check water wastage and issue challans,” Atishi said.

She also urged city residents to cooperate so that the problem can be tackled effectively, further requesting people not to waste water. “I would like to tell all city residents to use water judiciously. Do not waste water.”