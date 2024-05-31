Delhi infant deaths case: JJ Act sections added to FIR

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has added sections of the juvenile justice (JJ) law to the FIR registered in connection with the fire at the neonatal care facility in Vivek Vihar that killed six newborns, police said on Thursday.

“Sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act have been added to the FIR,” an official said.

A metropolitan court on Thursday sent to 14 days judicial custody the owner and on-duty doctor of the private hospital.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent Dr Naveen Khichi, the hospital’s owner and Dr Aaksh, who was on duty at the time of the fire late last Saturday, to judicial custody. The two were arrested on Sunday and were remanded in police custody on May 27.

Meanwhile, the doctor has filed a bail plea, which will be heard on June 3.

A case has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).