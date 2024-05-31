Will move SC for fair water share: Delhi govt on Yamuna dispute with Haryana

NEW DELHI: As water shortage grips the national capital amid unprecedented summer heat, the city government has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the Haryana government for allegedly denying the city’s share of Yamuna water.

Water minister Atishi claimed on Thursday that Haryana is not releasing the due share of the city's water, creating a scarcity in the capital, since Delhi is dependent on the Yamuna for its entire water supply, which is released from Haryana.

The statement came after Atishi inspected one of the three water treatment plants situated in Wazirabad.

“Today I inspected the water from the Yamuna in the Wazirabad pond. The water level should be at 674 feet. The meter shows that, on Thursday, the water level in Wazirabad pond has come down by more than 3.5 feet from the normal. The water level of the Yamuna in Wazirabad is 670.3 feet. Last year, on May 30, the level was at 674.5 feet,” she said.

“Wazirabad water treatment plant, Chandrawal treatment plant, and Okhla water treatment use water from the Yamuna. When the water level falls, the treatment plants don’t get enough. How are we supposed to supply water if Haryana doesn’t release enough,” she said.

Meanwhile, the minister rubbished the BJP's allegation of not implementing water rationing. “Water rationing occurs when there is an increase in consumption. If Haryana is not releasing water, what will the water treatment plant do without water supply?”