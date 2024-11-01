AAP's failure to repair damaged roads worsened Delhi's pollution, not firecrackers: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP accused AAP leaders on Friday of hurting Hindu sentiments by blaming Diwali firecrackers for the pollution in Delhi, pointing out that there was no significant change in the capital's air quality a day after the festival.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claimed that Delhi's air quality has taken a hit due to the failure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief, Arvind Kejriwal, to repair the city's damaged roads by October 31 and not the firecrackers that were burst on Diwali.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in 2022 and 2023, the AQI recorded in the morning after Diwali was lower than that of the previous day.

"Despite this, the AAP government has been running a vigorous anti-firecracker campaign for the past month and imposed a ban on it, which was ignored by the residents of the city," Sachdeva said in a statement.

He alleged that dust from vehicles on Delhi's damaged roads and vehicular emissions had a "far greater impact" than the firecrackers burst on a single night.

"Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai should now acknowledge that they were defaming the 'Sanatan' traditions and Hindu sentiments by holding firecrackers bursting on Diwali as the reason behind the spike in the air pollution and apologise to the Hindu community," Sachdeva said.