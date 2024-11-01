Man, nephew shot dead in Delhi on Diwali night, juvenile relative apprehended

NEW DELHI:A 40-year-old man and his 16-year-old nephew were shot dead outside their house on the night of Deepawali in Shahdara area of Delhi, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Akash Sharma (40) and his 16-year-old nephew while his 15-year-old son sustained bullet injuries when he came in the middle of the barrage of fire.

A video of the brazen attack also went viral on social media where the victims Akash and Rishabh, both donning yellow Kurtas, could be seen busy in Diwali celebrations, probably about to burst firecrackers on the street next to their house before they were gunned down.

Two men, including the accused juvenile who was later found as a distant relative of the victim, arrived there on a scooter.

The juvenile remained seated on his scooter and touched Akash's feet while the second person, who was holding a bottle and hiding a gun under his shirt suddenly whipped out the pistol and fired a series of shots at Akash who rushed back into his house in a bid to save his life. A bullet also hit Akash's son Krish.