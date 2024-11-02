'Centre failing in controling crime', says AAP over double murder in Delhi's Shahdara

NEW DELHI: The ruling AAP on Friday targeted the BJP over the handling of law and order, accusing the Centre’s inaction as a contributing factor following a double murder in Shahdara. The Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.

“Due to the collapsed law and order situation in the city, two people celebrating Diwali were murdered in public last night. If the BJP had put efforts into improving the law and order situation, then murders, gang wars, and looting would not be taking place every day,” Bharadwaj said.

Even the French Ambassador fell victim to pickpocketing in the city, he added.

The BJP, however, said that the Delhi Police generally apprehends the culprits within 24 to 96 hours, but it is unfortunate that AAPs continues to undermine force morale due to vested political interests.