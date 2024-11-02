Delhi HC seeks CBFC reply on compliance with disability-friendly guidelines

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to present its stance on a plea that aims to ensure films released post-September 14 strictly adhere to accessibility standards for individuals with hearing and visual impairments.

The court’s notice was issued by Justice Sanjeev Narula in response to a petition filed by Suman Bhokray, a visually impaired person, urging authorities to enhance inclusivity in public film screenings.

The petition highlights that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on March 15, had introduced the “Guidelines for Accessibility Standards in the Public Exhibition of Feature Films in Cinema Theatres for Persons with Hearing and Visual Impairment.”

This regulation mandates that films certified in multiple languages provide essential accessibility features, such as closed captions and audio descriptions, for viewers with disabilities, effective from September 14.

Representing Bhokray, the petitioner’s counsel raised concerns about recent releases, notably Vettaiyan and Martin, which reportedly lacked complete integration of these accessibility features, signaling potential non-compliance with prior court directives on mandatory accessibility measures.

The plea further suggested implementing an “accessibility application” compatible across platforms, which would standardise the provision of closed captions and audio descriptions for certified films, enhancing the viewing experience for disabled audiences.

The CBFC, however, noted that theatres have been granted a two-year period to fully integrate the guidelines. The court has granted four weeks for the CBFC and others to submit their responses, with the next hearing scheduled for January 21.