Jamia gets third interim Registrar, post still vacant

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) has appointed yet another interim officer for the Registrar post, which has been lying vacant since November 2022, when the Varsity had last advertised to fill the vacancy.

Prof Mohammad Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution, JMI director, will be the new Officiating Registrar.

He has replaced M Nasim Haider, Deputy Registrar-I, who was officiating as Registrar of the university for the last few months.

In November 2022, the Varsity advertised for the post, and it was further extended to March 2023. However, no permanent officer has been appointed since then. Rizvi is the third officiating Registrar.

According to an official statement, Rizvi joined JMI in February 2017 and has previously worked as a Fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, New Delhi.