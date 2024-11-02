JNU’s garbage disposal workers boycott work

NEW DELHI: The solid waste management workers at JNU have been boycotting their work for the past three days after being denied a bonus as per the Bonus Act. In this regard, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Friday issued a statement alleging that the nexus between JNU and the concerned company has failed to give the required bonus to the workers.

“Most shamefully, the representative of the company, Rakshak Securitas Pvt. Ltd. told them they can be given Rs 50-100 as a bonus. It is to be noted, the workers deserve no less than Rs 18,263 i.e. one month’s salary as bonus as per the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965. Offering the workers Rs 50-100 as bonus is nothing but a humiliating statement directed against sanitation workers,” AISA stated.

The students Organisation further added, “We demand that one month’s salary must be provided as a bonus immediately.