Noise pollution: Decibel levels rise in some areas in Delhi this year

NEW DELHI: Noise pollution levels in the city showed a mixed trend on Diwali as compared to last year, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said on Friday.

According to the pollution board’s report, the noise level recorded on Diwali saw a rise as compared to last year.

The report stated that Karol Bagh recorded the highest noise level in the city, with an average of 88.7 dB, up from 84.5 dB in 2023.

Similarly, Najafgarh in South West Delhi and Alipur in North Delhi also saw a noticeable rise. The noise levels reached 58.0 dB and 58.3 dB respectively, marking an increase of 5 per cent and 8 per cent compared to 2023.

However, Ashok Vihar and Kashmere Gate saw a dip in the noise levels.

All the readings were measured between 6 pm and midnight on Thursday.

To combat pollution, the Delhi government has put a ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers. The prohibition will remain enforced till January 1, 2025.

Among residential areas, Mundka recorded a 6 per cent rise in noise levels while Ashok Vihar saw a slight dip. Commercial zones were also affected, with Connaught Place and Dwarka both experiencing a rise, reaching 70.9 dB and 74.0 dB respectively, according to the report.

Industrial areas recorded mixed results as well, with Wazirpur seeing a three per cent increase in noise levels, while Narela showed a 1.6 per cent drop.