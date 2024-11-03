Fashion industry bids tearful adieu to its visionary Rohit Bal

NEW DELHI: Rohit Bal (63), one of the most influential fashion designers of the country, was laid to rest in Delhi on Saturday, marking the end of an era in the world of haute couture.

Friends, family, and admirers flocked to Lodhi Road Crematorium to bid farewell to Bal, a designer known for blending traditional Indian motifs with contemporary flair.

Many celebrities, including designers Rohit Gandhi, JJ Valaya and Varun Bahl, as well as actor Arjun Rampal, paid their last respects to Bal at the crematorium. Smriti Irani, former Union Minister and BJP leader, was also present.

Bal passed away in a south Delhi hospital on Friday following a heart attack.

Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India, who was present at the crematorium, said, “Rohit was one of the most creative people I ever knew, with an incredible attention to detail in everything he did — from modern music selections to every aspect of his work. It’s a tremendous loss. Despite health challenges, he still put on a show after five years.”

Earlier in the day, Bal’s body was kept at his residence in Defence Colony, where numerous notable personalities paid their respects.

Bal’s work adorned global icons like Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, and Uma Thurman, amplifying India’s sartorial voice.