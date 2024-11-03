Traffic cops dragged on car bonnet by minors, FIR registered in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two Delhi Police officers were dragged atop the bonnet of a car for more than 20 metres after they attempted to stop the vehicle in southwest Delhi's Ber Sarai area, a senior police officer reported on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday evening at around 7.45 pm at the Ber Sarai traffic light near Vedant Deshika Marg. Both occupants of the vehicle have been identified as minors.
A video captured by a bystander showed the two policemen clinging to the bonnet as the driver moved the car forwards and backwards. Moments later, one officer fell off, hitting his head on the road as the vehicle attempted to escape.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-west) Surendra Choudhary shared details of the event: "A PCR call was received at Kishan Garh police station stating that an unknown vehicle had hit traffic officers on duty and fled the scene."
A team was dispatched to the area and discovered that the injured officers had already been taken to Safdarjung Hospital by a PCR van. At the hospital, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh Chouhan were found to be in a conscious and stable condition.
According to the injured officers, they were conducting routine traffic checks when, at around 7.45 pm, a vehicle ran a red light. Head Constable Sailesh signalled for the vehicle to stop. Although the driver initially complied, he suddenly accelerated in an attempt to flee, dragging both officers for about 20 metres before speeding away.
A crime and forensic team later inspected the scene, collecting crucial evidence from the area.
"The injuries sustained by ASI Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh were reported to be minor," the DCP said. "However, the intention was to kill them. A case under attempt to murder, obstruction in the discharge of official duty, and endangering public lives has been registered."