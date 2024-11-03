Traffic cops dragged on car bonnet by minors, FIR registered in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two Delhi Police officers were dragged atop the bonnet of a car for more than 20 metres after they attempted to stop the vehicle in southwest Delhi's Ber Sarai area, a senior police officer reported on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at around 7.45 pm at the Ber Sarai traffic light near Vedant Deshika Marg. Both occupants of the vehicle have been identified as minors.

A video captured by a bystander showed the two policemen clinging to the bonnet as the driver moved the car forwards and backwards. Moments later, one officer fell off, hitting his head on the road as the vehicle attempted to escape.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-west) Surendra Choudhary shared details of the event: "A PCR call was received at Kishan Garh police station stating that an unknown vehicle had hit traffic officers on duty and fled the scene."