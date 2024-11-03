Two die in godown fire in Kirti Nagar furniture market, probe underway

DELHI: Two people died of suffocation after a massive fire broke out in a furniture godown in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, the two victims were sleeping in a room on the godown’s terrace, where the fire started.

“A call regarding the fire in the furniture godown was received around 4.25 am on Sunday and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Two people were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital,” a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The fire broke out on the terrace of the building.