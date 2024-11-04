And the band played on

BENGALURU: The Gudda I knew briefly and well, three whole decades ago, was warm, affectionate, guileless, and generous. And a friend. A special one.

We were both making new beginnings: he was fey, radiant, innocent even, freshly catapulted from exports to fashion, at the cusp of celebrityhood. Publishing was exploding in newly liberal India. Flash and cash was the order of the day. Glossies need t ’n a (tit and ass, pardon my French!) to tart up front pages and produce tantalising Page Three spreads.

Gudda, young, smart, personable, winsome, immensely talented, and charismatic, with his gift of the gab, pungent one-liners, and English honours pedigree made the perfect feel good era press/ party mascot! Press headlines, flashbulbs, and fame followed.

Some of it was beginning to go to his head along with generous sloshes of good wine. Yours truly was quietly transitioning from academics to journalism. The timing was right: the print/electronic media scene was pulsating, and vibrant like never before!

We lost touch even as we followed each other’s trajectories. Led parallel lives really: the press and the Flavours of the Week have an umbilical connect! He blazed across the fashion firmament; burned bright, before the proverbial darkness of sex, drugs, and rock’n roll descended upon him. Journalism, television, and my own relationship claimed me.

I met him on and off (inevitable in Delhi where social tectonic plates frequently collide, and overlap...) over the next few years. He was increasingly distanced even from himself; the creature of light transformed into a scowly, jowly, bitter, often incoherent rambler hurtling down a cliff to oblivion. I remember an incoherent, fractured tirade he drunkenly directed at me post my hard-hitting fashion cover story for Outlook in 1999.