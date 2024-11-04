The magic land of creativity

A few weeks ago I started work on my winter garden, rapturously emptying little paper bags of teeny-weeny seeds and marvelling at the colours and textures. Earth browns, spice greens, tealy dusky blues and even the occasional candy pink. There are different sizes and shapes of the little beads of happiness that take turns to roll around in my cupped palms. And then they go and nestle in the warm dark soil. Soon they will emerge in the form of little green shoots showing us that there is no need to only look skywards when we think of God... there is an equally powerful dude under the ground as well, sending out messages of a world that keeps growing. Where there is always abundance and wellness.

The winds arrive and I pull pashminas out of the higher shelves of my closet. Under my feet, the soil is also now covered by a green sheath. The lacy leaves of the carrots, the heart-shaped ones from the beans, the sturdy saplings from the potatoes, the sharp shooting baby spinach and the flat firm blushing leaves of the young garlic — the latter, my favourite. Pokchoy will follow and the peacocks will come to feast. The tender flavourful chartreuse leaves of the celery will soon intertwine with purply beetroot from the neighbouring bed. A carpet alive with colourful frolicking young ones. And all it took was a stop at the seed shop on my drive home from the studio, and answering my desire to create.

Anupamaa Dayal

This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women