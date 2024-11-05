BJP stages protest over delay in reappointment of 10,700 bus marshals

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP staged a massive protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Atishi Marlena demanding the reinstatement of bus marshals and civil defence personnel.

Sachdeva, along with over 50 protesters, broke through police barricades towards the CM’s residence and were detained by police and taken to Tilak Marg Police Station, where they were released after a warning.

“We are here to demand accountability from Atishi Marlena for spoiling the Diwali of over 10,700 bus marshals. These bus marshals are not just numbers; they are families who lost their jobs due to one signature of Arvind Kejriwal,” the Delhi BJP chief said.