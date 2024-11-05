BJP stages protest over delay in reappointment of 10,700 bus marshals

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP staged a massive protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Atishi Marlena demanding the reinstatement of bus marshals and civil defence personnel.
Sachdeva, along with over 50 protesters, broke through police barricades towards the CM’s residence and were detained by police and taken to Tilak Marg Police Station, where they were released after a warning.
“We are here to demand accountability from Atishi Marlena for spoiling the Diwali of over 10,700 bus marshals. These bus marshals are not just numbers; they are families who lost their jobs due to one signature of Arvind Kejriwal,” the Delhi BJP chief said.
Notably, the services of about 10,000 civil defence volunteers deployed in public buses as marshals were terminated last year over objections raised by the finance and the revenue departments.
Recently, on October 25, L-G VK Saxena gave his nod for their redeployment in the efforts to curb air pollution in the city. The civil defence volunteers (CDVs) were supposed to begin their services from November 1 but there has been some delay.
Sachdeva accused Atishi of failing to do anything for the reappointment of the bus marshals.
The CM should explain why her government did not issue orders for the reappointment of bus marshals despite direction by the L-G, he said.
Atishi, on Sunday, said that the deployment of CDVs by various agencies implementing anti-air pollution measures in the city will begin in the next two to four days.