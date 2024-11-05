Court sets date to review supplementary chargesheet by ED in Amanatullah case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court will review the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) latest supplementary charge sheet on the alleged Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

The chargesheet, spanning 110 pages, includes fresh allegations and was filed on October 29, highlighting transactions around a property purchase in Okhla allegedly funded by laundered money.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh, on Monday, scheduled the charge sheet for further consideration on November 6, after seeking clarification on several details from ED prosecutor Simon Benjamin and the investigation officer. Co-accused Mariam Siddiqui was also named in the charge sheet, though she has not been arrested.

The investigation revolves around the purchase of a 1,200-square-yard plot in Okhla, valued at Rs 36 crore. The ED says the sale agreement was fabricated to undervalue the property at Rs 13.4 crore.