Court summons primary witness, ex-WFI chief allowed to renew passport

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday issued a summons for one of the primary witnesses and complainants to record her testimony on November 14 in the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexual assault case.

The witness, who played a key role in the women wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar in January 2023, had previously been unable to appear in court due to international commitments in a wrestling championship.

The summons was issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia of the Rouse Avenue Court, who noted the witness’s prolonged absence. Defence counsel Rajiv Mohan contended that the witness, being the primary complainant, should not be summoned to testify. However, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava argued that it is the prosecution’s prerogative to call witnesses.