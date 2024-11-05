Court summons primary witness, ex-WFI chief allowed to renew passport

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday issued a summons for one of the primary witnesses and complainants to record her testimony on November 14 in the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexual assault case.
The witness, who played a key role in the women wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar in January 2023, had previously been unable to appear in court due to international commitments in a wrestling championship.
The summons was issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia of the Rouse Avenue Court, who noted the witness’s prolonged absence. Defence counsel Rajiv Mohan contended that the witness, being the primary complainant, should not be summoned to testify. However, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava argued that it is the prosecution’s prerogative to call witnesses.
Two victims in the case have engaged a new attorney, who officially filed his representation before the court. Furthermore, Delhi police recently decided to drop Coach Jagbeer Singh as a witness in the ongoing investigation.
In a related order, the court granted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh permission to renew his passport for one year. Singh faces charges of sexual harassment brought by multiple complainants, with his case scheduled to move forward with the recording of the summoned witness’s statement on November 14.
The framing of charges against Singh and ex-WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar took place on May 21, with both denying the allegations and demanding a trial. The court had initially ordered the framing of charges on May 10, following sufficient material evidence against Singh for the sexual harassment of five women wrestlers.
Also in court
‘Provide charge sheet to accused in excise case’
A Delhi court on Monday directed the ED to deliver charge sheet copies and supporting documents to all accused persons by November 13. Ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, both of whom have been released on bail, attended the session via videoconferencing. Defense counsel pointed out that essential digital documents and soft copies of the charge sheet had yet to be provided by ED.
HC re-lists Khedkar bail plea hearing to Nov 8
Delhi HC on Monday adjourned the hearing of the anticipatory bail petition moved by former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, who is facing a criminal investigation for allegedly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022, through fraudulent means. The court has re-listed the matter for hearing the arguments on November 8. Khedkar had submitted two separate disability certificates.