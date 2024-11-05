Delhi HC asks DGP to address lack of basic facilities for lawyers at Tihar premises

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Director General of Prisons to promptly address concerns regarding the insufficient facilities for lawyers visiting their clients at Tihar Jail.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, has instructed jail authorities to respond to a representation filed on the matter within four weeks.

The decision came following a plea from Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, who highlighted the absence of basic amenities for lawyers meeting undertrial and convicted clients in Tihar’s premises.