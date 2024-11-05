‘Do Patti’: Hooda khap calls for meet on Nov 10 to decide future action

Talking to the media, Om Parkash Hooda, chief of Hooda khap, said, “In the movie, a dialogue is there in which it is said that in the neighbourhood there was a Hooda family, which had set on fire its daughter-in-law. Our gotra (lineage) is such that we do not take or give dowry, and we respect and love our daughters-in-law more than our daughters. It is a conspiracy to defame us. The name of gotra (Hooda) should be removed.’’

“Thus, on November 10, a meeting of Hooda khap has been called at Sarv Hooda khap in Basantpur in which the next course of action will be discussed as we are mulling to start protest by holding demonstrations. Legal notice was sent to the markers of the Do Patti movie and also to Netflix India but we are not satisfied with the reply that we have received.

“If the makers of the movie or the OTT platform do not accept our demand then we will start contacting other khaps and then a meeting of all the khaps might be held in which future action will be chalked out, ’’ he said.

“The government should timely rein in those who defame the Jat community, otherwise it will be difficult to stop the growing anger in the Jat community,’’ Hooda said.