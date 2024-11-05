Excise department plans to reopen liquor shops in city malls before Christmas

NEW DELHI: The Excise Department is planning to open premium alcohol shops in city malls before the year ends. The city records a spike in liquor sales during Christmas and New Year.

During the week-long festive season, the city experiences a significant surge in liquor sales, contributing to a substantial increase in revenue.

The Excise Department’s decision to open premium alcohol shops in city malls is a move to capitalize on this trend and recover from the disruptions caused by the 2021-22 liquor policy withdrawal, officials said.

This scheme was first introduced in the now-scrapped liquor policy, where over 40 such shops were opened in malls after the AAP government allowed private players to run liquor stores in the capital.

According to officials, these premium shops will be relatively larger than the present, and the customers will be allowed to pick and choose the brands through walk-ins.

These premium shops will not only be larger than the current ones but will also cater to a specific consumer need. They will offer high-end Indian Made Foreign Liquors (IMFL), a category that has been absent from the shelves since the withdrawal of the previous excise policy and is currently under the scrutiny of central agencies.

As part of the planning process, all four government corporations responsible for liquor sales have been informed about the Excise Department’s initiative. They have been asked to prepare presentations, which will be used to finalize the plan for the new premium alcohol shops, officials said.

The sale of liquor in the city is managed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS).

Together, these corporations are running 695 wine and beer shops across the city.