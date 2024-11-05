Gemstone glory

As Diwali just went by, gold prices have reached an all-time high of around Rs 80,000 per 10 grams for 24 carat. While gold still remains a preferred choice, lab-grown diamonds, and coloured gemstones are also becoming popular as a family heirloom. Coloured gemstone jewellery has caught the fancy of youngsters who prefer aesthetic, minimalist and innovative designs.
Attuned to the growing demand, Zoya from the House of Tata unveiled its ‘ALIVE’ collection of gemstone jewellery at a recent event in Delhi graced by its brand ambassador Sonam Kapoor.
The collection is themed around the untamed beauty of wildflowers that radiate optimism. The designs feature unique colour combinations such as a bloom cut ring featuring radiant citrine nestled within petals crafted of green tsavorites and sparkling diamonds. A bedazzling bangle with a heart of citrine and petals made of diamonds, blue sapphires and tsavorites.
Precious bracelets feature lemon quartz and amethyst with a sparkle of champagne and white diamond petals, adding to its elegance. Further, floret-like earrings crafted of blue topaz and pink sapphires, look luminous suited for night-time occasions. Talking about the collection, chief design officer, Revathi Kant shares,
“At Zoya, colour is not merely an element — it’s our muse. Innovating with fresh and unexpected colour combinations and gemstones in this collection breaks new ground in jewellery design, a formidable challenge that pushes boundaries to achieve the seemingly impossible, while preserving the signature grace and timeless luxury.”
She further adds that techniques like fretwork, structural links, woven mesh, and interlace with avant-garde gemstone arrangements, have led to the opulent and glittery creations. As most of the designs feature a blooming flower cut, Sonam, brand ambassador of Zoya compares its design motif to the essence of womanhood. “The collection is one of a kind. It’s exotic, vibrant, and captures the magic of a woman’s journey, celebrating every bloom as a symbol of her spirit, and the beautiful unfolding of her story.”
As gemstone jewellery requires care, Kant tenders some pearls of wisdom on preserving its shine, “First, always store your pieces separately in a soft pouch to avoid scratches. Second, clean them gently with a soft cloth and mild soap to maintain their natural radiance. Finally, protect your jewellery from harsh chemicals and excessive sunlight, as these can impact the beauty and longevity of your gemstones.”