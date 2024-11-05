Gemstone glory

As Diwali just went by, gold prices have reached an all-time high of around Rs 80,000 per 10 grams for 24 carat. While gold still remains a preferred choice, lab-grown diamonds, and coloured gemstones are also becoming popular as a family heirloom. Coloured gemstone jewellery has caught the fancy of youngsters who prefer aesthetic, minimalist and innovative designs.

Attuned to the growing demand, Zoya from the House of Tata unveiled its ‘ALIVE’ collection of gemstone jewellery at a recent event in Delhi graced by its brand ambassador Sonam Kapoor.

The collection is themed around the untamed beauty of wildflowers that radiate optimism. The designs feature unique colour combinations such as a bloom cut ring featuring radiant citrine nestled within petals crafted of green tsavorites and sparkling diamonds. A bedazzling bangle with a heart of citrine and petals made of diamonds, blue sapphires and tsavorites.

Precious bracelets feature lemon quartz and amethyst with a sparkle of champagne and white diamond petals, adding to its elegance. Further, floret-like earrings crafted of blue topaz and pink sapphires, look luminous suited for night-time occasions. Talking about the collection, chief design officer, Revathi Kant shares,