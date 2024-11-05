High-level committee report urges unified command, improved civic planning in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A report by a high-level committee, constituted by the Delhi High Court, has highlighted the urgent need for a unified command and better civic planning in a city grappling with its rapidly expanding population.
The committee was formed in response to a petition from the advocacy group Kutumb, represented by lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh.
The Delhi High Court mandated the formation of the committee on 2 August to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of three UPSC aspirants, who drowned in the basement of RAU Study Circle's building during severe flooding on 27 July.
The committee was also tasked with examining the city’s infrastructure and investigating unregulated coaching institutes in the area.
The committee, which includes key officials such as Delhi’s Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, and representatives from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Delhi Development Authority (DDA), presented its findings to the court on Tuesday.
The report identified four core issues with Delhi’s infrastructure. A multiplicity of administrative bodies has created a confusing command structure, making accountability and decision-making difficult.
Overlapping responsibilities among agencies like MCD, NDMC, DDA, and the Delhi Cantonment Board have further complicated maintenance efforts across the city’s roadways and storm-water drains.
One major finding was the inadequate management of drainage systems, with the committee noting that the sewage network is often directly connected to storm drains.
This contributes to persistent waterlogging and pollution problems. "At present, the mixing of sewage and storm drains poses severe maintenance challenges, significantly affecting the quality of life," the report stated.
The committee recommended transferring 22 of the city’s largest drains to the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC) by 30 November 2024, to centralise control over drainage.
Additionally, it suggested that MCD, NDMC, DDA, and the Delhi Cantonment Board take responsibility for side drains, while the I&FC manages main drains. This move aims to eliminate confusion and inefficiencies resulting from divided management.
The report also stressed the need for immediate collaborative action, proposing that deficiency charges between DDA and MCD be finalised by January 2025, enabling MCD to take over most DDA-managed drains.
To prevent future flooding, it recommended continuous de-siltation throughout the year to maintain readiness before the monsoon season.
The report further highlighted that unauthorised colonies and unregulated development around natural water bodies have weakened drainage networks, leaving them vulnerable during heavy rainfall.