High-level committee report urges unified command, improved civic planning in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A report by a high-level committee, constituted by the Delhi High Court, has highlighted the urgent need for a unified command and better civic planning in a city grappling with its rapidly expanding population.

The committee was formed in response to a petition from the advocacy group Kutumb, represented by lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh.

The Delhi High Court mandated the formation of the committee on 2 August to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of three UPSC aspirants, who drowned in the basement of RAU Study Circle's building during severe flooding on 27 July.

The committee was also tasked with examining the city’s infrastructure and investigating unregulated coaching institutes in the area.

The committee, which includes key officials such as Delhi’s Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, and representatives from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Delhi Development Authority (DDA), presented its findings to the court on Tuesday.

The report identified four core issues with Delhi’s infrastructure. A multiplicity of administrative bodies has created a confusing command structure, making accountability and decision-making difficult.