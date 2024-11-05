Making jazz her story

Jazz is a celebration of spontaneity—a genre for visionaries, risk-takers, and rebellious spirits who live in the moment. Nowhere is this spirit more embodied than in Monika Herzig’s Sheroes, an all-female jazz band from New York that defies expectations. Recently, Sheroes celebrated their tenth anniversary and launched their fourth album, All In Good Time, with an exhilarating performance at the Piano Man Jazz Club in Delhi as part of their world tour. TMS interviewed Herzig, founder of Sheroes, to get an inside look at their journey, new album, and the evolving identity of jazz.
Breaking the mould
Founded a decade ago by pianist and composer Monika Herzig, Sheroes is a statement. Herzig felt a distinct lack of female representation on jazz stages and in music education. “I’ve been in the industry for a long time, and as a female instrumentalist, it’s tough to find a place,” Herzig said. “You often end up on the sidelines.” This experience prompted her to create Sheroes, a band that, as she put it, “challenges expectations” of what jazz looks like on stage. The group is a powerhouse of talent, comprising some of New York’s top female jazz musicians, each a leader in her own right.
The name Sheroes emerged as a playful twist on “heroes.” Herzig explained it thus: “We were looking for a name that resonated, and Sheroes just fit. But our goal is to one day erase that difference, where we’re simply seen as a jazz band without the qualifier ‘all-female.’” Over the past ten years, Sheroes has inspired similar ensembles, gradually shifting the visual and cultural narrative around jazz. “New initiatives are coming up, but we still have a long way to go,” she added.
Male instrumentalists and female singers is a combination that pervades all forms of music, including Hindustani classical, where the accompaniments are generally male and the epitome of musical success for females is to be the voice of the group. This observation certainly prompts attention—why is this the case?
Herzig, who also co-edited The Routledge Companion to Jazz and Gender, highlighted that jazz’s history is rooted in male-dominated spaces that often weren’t welcoming to women. “Historically, jazz was shaped in places where women didn’t feel safe or accepted,” she noted. “Even today, certain instruments like drums, trombones, and trumpets are seen as ‘male’ instruments, while girls are often encouraged to pursue piano or voice.”
By creating Sheroes, Herzig aims to offer role models for young female musicians. “One of the most important things for the next generation is to see people who look like them on stage,” she explained.
“Many girls drop out of music school because they don’t have teachers or mentors who inspire them. Sheroes is a step toward filling that gap.”
New sounds, old influences
Jazz was born in New Orleans and has had a turbulent history in America—from being threatened with bans due to its sensual, spontaneous connotations to always coming back with force. Today, jazz thrives as a niche genre, its shades influencing all popular music styles. Sheroes’ latest album, All In Good Time, produced by jazz legend Leni Stern, blends modern jazz with influences from around the world. “I’m a huge Chick Corea fan, and his influence is there. Latin American sounds, too, weave through our music,”said Herzig.
Their India tour lineup included Jamie Baum on flute, Reut Regev on trombone, drummer Rosa Avila, Camille Thurman on tenor sax and vocals, and bassist-composer Gina Schwarz. Each track is a tribute to the power of collaboration and innovation. Herzig’s composition, ‘Right Now’, encapsulates the urgency and vitality of jazz, featuring intricate harmonies and solos that reflect the musicians’ exceptional synergy. “The band shows off their straight-ahead side on this tune,” Herzig explained. “I titled it ‘Right Now’ to capture the feel of being in the moment.”
The album includes a clever interpretation of Beyoncé’s ‘Who Run the World (Girls)’. In ‘Make It Count’, “Bass players love being the melody instrument for a change,” the composer remarked. Another track reflects on the pandemic, and the collection closes on an introspective note with ‘Jamie’s Song,’ a mellow feature for flutist Baum that includes Herzig’s beautiful cascading piano solo. Perhaps the most interesting piece on the album is ‘Parade of Sadness’, which opens with playful frolicking between trombone and bass. “This tune is a nod to New Orleans, with happy parades for sometimes sad occasions. It’s in the key of D minor, which is said to be the saddest key,” Herzig said.
Jazz for the world
Sheroes’ live performance at the Piano Man Jazz Club was a remarkable display of jazz mastery, delivering impassioned improvisations and intricate unisons that mesmerised the audience. The group followed their musical performance with workshops at the Global Music Institute, as part of their effort to make jazz accessible worldwide. This marks the group’s first visit to South Asia. Reflecting on their journey, Herzig said, “It’s amazing to connect with audiences here, many of whom are curious and receptive to jazz. This is music that transcends boundaries.”
Herzig’s aim isn’t just to entertain; it’s to educate and inspire. During a recent workshop in Nepal, Herzig and her band engaged with students eager to learn about jazz. “There was so much enthusiasm,” she said. “We loved interacting with them, introducing concepts, and encouraging improvisation in music making.” For Herzig, these sessions represent jazz’s true spirit—a sound that evolves, adapts, and brings people together.
In All In Good Time, Sheroes captures jazz’s boldness and beauty, their music challenging conventions while celebrating the essence of jazz. Their journey is a marker of the resilience of women in jazz and a reminder that talent knows no gender. With their performances alive, daring, and unforgettable, they bring home to us the true message of jazz bands: music is freedom for everyone.