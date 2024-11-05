Transport department seeks more cooperation from police to seize overage vehicles

NEW DELHI: As air quality continues to decline in the city, the Transport Department has flagged the need for stricter imposition of guidelines for removing end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) from the streets.

In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Transport Commissioner Prashant Goyal requested that police officers actively assist in enforcing regulations targeting these ageing vehicles.

Goyal pointed out in his letter that some police officers appear reluctant to take action on ELVs. With the air quality worsening rapidly, he emphasized the urgency for police cooperation, noting that the Central government and the Delhi government expect quick and decisive enforcement.