Transport department seeks more cooperation from police to seize overage vehicles

NEW DELHI: As air quality continues to decline in the city, the Transport Department has flagged the need for stricter imposition of guidelines for removing end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) from the streets.
In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Transport Commissioner Prashant Goyal requested that police officers actively assist in enforcing regulations targeting these ageing vehicles.
Goyal pointed out in his letter that some police officers appear reluctant to take action on ELVs. With the air quality worsening rapidly, he emphasized the urgency for police cooperation, noting that the Central government and the Delhi government expect quick and decisive enforcement.
“Apparently, at the field level, there is some lack of clarity, and Delhi Traffic Police officers are hesitant to catch ELVs. Given the rapidly deteriorating air quality situation in Delhi, Union government, CAQM and Government of NCT of Delhi would like expeditious targeting of such vehicles,” the letter read.
The Transport Department recently launched a joint operation with law enforcement to seize ELVs—petrol vehicles over 10 years old and diesel vehicles older than 15 years—which are now banned from public spaces.
Goyal also suggested assigning additional police personnel to work alongside the department’s enforcement teams. According to an official, manpower shortages within the department make it challenging to manage the operation alone.
The Department previously asked the police to constitutefour enforcement teams in each MCD) zone to handle ELVs and unregistered e-rickshaws that lack fitness certificates. Seized vehicles are handed over to a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) for disposal. According to rules, overage will be seized if seen plying or parked in public space.