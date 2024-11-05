Warning shots fired at two places in city, ransom demanded

NEW DELHI: The city recorded two firing incidents on Monday—one at a property dealer’s office in Alipur and another at a furniture shop in Nangloi.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. The police have initiated an investigation to catch the culprits. Official sources told this newspaper that the shooters in Nangloi left behind a chit with the name of gangster Ankesh Lakra scribbled in it, along with a Rs 5 crore ransom demand.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sachin Sharma said a call regarding the firing incident was received at 1:30 pm, at Nangloi police station. “It was found that while the complainant was at his shop, three boys with muffled faces arrived at the shop, fired multiple rounds in the air and ran away on a scooter,” the officer said.

On the basis of the complainant’s statement, a case was registered under relevant sections. “We are checking CCTV footage to know the entry and exit routes of the accused. They will be identified soon and will be nabbed,” the DCP said.

Nearly two hours later, another firing incident was reported from the Alipur area, where gunshots were fired near a gas agency in Budhpur.

DCP (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said, “On inquiry, it was found that three men entered the office of a property dealer and fired at the office building before running away. Teams are checking the incident’s CCTV footage and tracing the accused,” the officer said.

A crime team and a forensic science team have also examined the spot, the DCP added