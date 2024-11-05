Work on war footing to ensure grand Chhath celebrations, says Atishi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has said that it has engaged all departments to work on a war footing to ensure a grand celebration of the Chhath festival across the city.
“All ministers, MLAs and all the departments are inspecting Chhath ghats across the city,” Delhi CM Atishi said on Monday.
To ensure that every resident can celebrate Chhath Puja without having to travel far from home, the Delhi government has prepared over 1,000 ghats across the city. From pond creation to tents, lights, cleanliness, and security, all arrangements are being managed by the Delhi government.
In addition, many ghats will host cultural programs organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy, enabling devotees to celebrate the Mahaparv of Chhath with joy, peace, and devotion.
CM Atishi added, “Chhath is the most important festival for our Purvanchali brothers and sisters. The devotion of the people of Delhi, along with Purvanchali brothers and sisters, is deeply connected to Chhathi Maiya.”
She asserted, “Since the formation of Arvind Kejriwal’s government, Chhath Mahaparv has been given the respect it deserves, something no other government has done before. Until 2014, only 60 sites across Delhi were designated by the government for Chhath Ghats.”
“The Delhi government has constructed over 1,000 Chhath Ghats across the city, with all arrangements overseen by the government,” CM Atishi noted.
Atishi said the AAP government in Delhi had been celebrating the festival in a grand manner for the past 10 years.
“Ten years ago, Chhath was celebrated by the government at only 60 locations in Delhi. Today, the Delhi government has prepared more than 1,000 magnificent Chhath ghats where everyone can properly worship Chhathi Maiya,” she added.
BJP obstructing preparations, says CM
Atishi also slammed the BJP for “obstructing preparations” for Chhath celebrations in the national capital and labelled the saffron party “anti-Purvanchal”.
She also accused the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which functions under the Centre, of halting Chhath preparations in a south Delhi locality.
“The halting of Chhath puja by the BJP’s DDA in Chirag Delhi illustrates its anti-Purvanchal mentality,” she said after inspecting the Chhath ghat at ITO in central Delhi.