Work on war footing to ensure grand Chhath celebrations, says Atishi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has said that it has engaged all departments to work on a war footing to ensure a grand celebration of the Chhath festival across the city.

“All ministers, MLAs and all the departments are inspecting Chhath ghats across the city,” Delhi CM Atishi said on Monday.

To ensure that every resident can celebrate Chhath Puja without having to travel far from home, the Delhi government has prepared over 1,000 ghats across the city. From pond creation to tents, lights, cleanliness, and security, all arrangements are being managed by the Delhi government.

In addition, many ghats will host cultural programs organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy, enabling devotees to celebrate the Mahaparv of Chhath with joy, peace, and devotion.