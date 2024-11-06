AAP-led MCD harassing school teachers over transfer policy: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday accused the AAP-led MCD of “obstructing” the transfer of teachers in the civic body-run schools.

Criticizing the teacher transfer system, Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, said that the administration is betraying teachers who have waited years for transfers, as many among them want to work closer to home for family reasons.

According to Singh, corruption has been prevailing in the transfer policy, resulting in harassment of teachers.

“The AAP government claims to support teachers but continues to exploit them by questioning the transfer system’s integrity,” Singh stated. He said that the MCD is “following Kejriwal’s lead,” prioritizing its own interests over the welfare of teachers.

On Monday, Mayor Shelly Oberoi asked the MCD Commissioner to probe teachers’ transfer online policy irregularities. Despite strict guidelines, Shelly said, she has been receiving reports of offline transfer and favouritism.